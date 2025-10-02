  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister Sridhar Babu visits Maha Shakti Temple

Minister Sridhar Babu visits Maha Shakti Temple
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: As part of Dussehra Navaratri celebrations, State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited the Mahashakti Temple, Late...

Karimnagar: As part of Dussehra Navaratri celebrations, State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited the Mahashakti Temple, Late hours of Wednesday, in Karimnagar.

Union Minister for State Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay warmly welcomed Sridhar Babu, and together they had the darshan and took blessings of Lord Bhavani and two other goddesses.

After the darshan, Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Sridhar Babu together participated in the festivities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick