Minister Sridhar Babu visits Maha Shakti Temple

Highlights
Karimnagar: As part of Dussehra Navaratri celebrations, State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited the Mahashakti Temple, Late hours of Wednesday, in Karimnagar.
Union Minister for State Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay warmly welcomed Sridhar Babu, and together they had the darshan and took blessings of Lord Bhavani and two other goddesses.
After the darshan, Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Sridhar Babu together participated in the festivities.
