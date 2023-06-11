Minister Srinivas Goud alleys fear of visitors

Mahbubnagar: A leopard was spotted at the Gol Bangla in the reserve forest area of Appanapally village near KCR Eco Urban Park recently causing scare among the people visiting the ECO Urban park in the district.

Allaying the fear that wild animals roaming in the reserve forest region, Dr. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise visited the Gol Bangla on Saturday and tried to instil confidence among the tourists and said that the Forest department has taken all necessary precautionary measures to limit the movement of wild animals only in the deep forest region and there is no need for the tourists visiting the KCR Eco Park to worry about the dangers of wild animals in the region. Referring to spotting of the leopard in the Appannapally forest region, the Excise Minister said that spotting of wild animals is a clear indication of the state government’s efforts of improving the forest cover in the region.

“Because of the efforts of the state government we have planted lakhs of plant saplings and helped developed the forests. Spotting of wild animals in the region is a good sign and the forest officials are taking all measures to conserve the wild animals and the forest region. Very soon we will begin Forest Safari in the forest and will begin various other tourists attraction activities in the region and help increase tourists flow to the district,” said the minister.