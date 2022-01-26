Minister Srinivas Goud condemns 'affidavit tampering' allegations against him

Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud strongly condemned allegations of tampering of election affidavit submitted by him during general assembly elections in 2018. The minister said that some people are spreading false allegations saying that a case pertaining to his election affidavit is being heard in the Delhi high court which was already dismissed in December 15 last year.

"Those who unable to face him politically are making allegations against him," the minsiter said in a press conference on Wednesday. The minister made it clear that the petition filed against him in Delhi high court was already dismissed after which the court warned the petitioners against making false allegations.

The minister explained that a complaint lodged against him was accepted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI is probing into the matter and did not declare him guilty. He questioned that on what basis the allegations are being made against him and added that tampering affidavit under ECI possession was impossible.

He said that he will disclose the names of the people who are levelling false allegations against him.

Srinivas Goud also wondered why the allegations are made against him for constructing a own house or purchasing a car as he was not amassing wealth illegally. He reminded that he quit his government job to serve people.