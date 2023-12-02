Minister Srinivas Goud terms exit poll results as fake

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress of misleading the people with false surveys, Minister Srinivas Goud, on Friday termed the exit poll results as fake.

Speaking to the media, the Minister alleged that Congress leaders were confusing the people with false statements and expressed anger at the exit poll surveys that indicate a clear majority for Congress party.

“In 2018 as well, there was a lot of fuss and hype created by Congress, but the people gave a clear verdict in favour of BRS,” he recalled.

He reiterated that the Assembly results will come in favour of the BRS on December 3 and K Chandrashekar Rao will become the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term. KCR is a leader who has benefited all communities in Telangana, he added. He lambasted TPCC president Revanth Reddy for dividing the people in the name of castes and alleged that the Telangana Congress had become puppets in the hands of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar.