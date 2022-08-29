Minister Srinivas Goud urges people to install clay Ganeshas

Mahbubnagar: Stressing that protection of environment and nature is very important, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that in the Vinayaka Chaviti festival season everyone should place clay Ganapatis as it can only save the environment from polluting the environment from dangerous chemical colours and plaster of Paris which are the major water pollutants causing great damage to the environment.

While taking part in the distribution of clay Ganesha idols at Mahbubnagar Municipality office on Monday, the Minister distributed about 10,00 clay idols to the people. These clay Ganapati idols were prepared at Mahbubnagar Municipality under the auspices of BC Welfare department for the free distribution to the people living in the municipality limits.

"Every year the Ganapatis made of plaster of Paris and harmful chemical colours are causing extensive environmental pollution damaging water bodies under water aquatic animals. Therefore, the only option to protect our environment during Ganesha festival is to go for clay Ganapatis," said the Minister and urged the public to install clay Ganapatis in their houses and extend their helping hand in the protection of environment.

Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Power, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, BC Welfare Department Officer Indira, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep, Councilors Ram Laxman, Pasha and leaders Satyam Yadav were present.