Minister to medical colleges: Weed out ghost faculty or face state govt stick!

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday warned the private medical colleges on the ‘ghost lecturers’ in their colleges, stating that the government would take stringent action if they indulge in such activities.

The Health Minister on Monday had a meeting with the managements, deans and principals of private medical colleges here at the Secretariat. The minister reviewed the quality standards of medical education, NMC regulations, faculty, attendance, fees, etc. He said that the Telangana doctors had a good reputation all over the world. Many famous medical institutes of the world are led by doctors who studied here.

This has been possible only because of the standards of medical education here. “There are allegations that ghost faculty is being installed and run in private medical colleges. This practice is not good. Such actions will lead to deterioration of the standards of medical education. If the quality standards in medical education decrease, it will endanger the lives of people. The government will be very strict in this regard. We will take stringent action against colleges that do not comply with the quality standards,” said Raja Narsimha.

The Minister said that complaints were being received against some colleges regarding the payment of stipends to medical students. Do not compromise on the stipend given to children. There was a risk that it will affect their studies. Children should definitely be paid stipends, he said asking the managements to implement the provisions of the Clinical Establishment Act in teaching hospitals affiliated to colleges. “If students are harassed for additional fees or pressured to pay fees in advance, their concerns would not be ignored. We will bring the issues raised by colleges regarding NMC regulations to the attention of NMC and try to resolve them,” said the health minister. The meeting was attended by Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu, Kaloji Health University VC Nandakumar Reddy, DME Narendra Kumar, and other senior officials.