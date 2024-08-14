Minister Tummala responds to Harish Rao’s remarks on Sitarama Project

Khammam: Telangana News“I don’t push buttons for publicity,” said Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. The Minister was responding to comments made by former minister Harish Rao regarding the Sitarama project during a press meet here on Tuesday.

Rao said that he had participated in the construction of many projects as a minister in united Andhra Pradesh. “My resolve is to make Khammam district green with Godavari waters. Due to budget problems in the common State, we had taken up the Devada project instead of Dummagudem. After the untimely death of YS Rajashekhar Reddy, the Indira Rajiv Sagar project was not completed,” he recounted.

“When BRS (then TRS) came to power, I joined the party on KCR’s call for the project. However, only pump houses were constructed during their government. Bridges were not constructed at the bends of streams to complete Biji Kothur, Pusu Gudem, and Kamalapuram pump houses,” he said.

The Minister stated that he joined Congress with a goal to complete the Sitarama project.

“Julur Padu tunnel work has not started. As Yatala Kunta Tunnel was not completed, the construction of Viera Link Canal was taken up. We have taken up the construction of the Via Link Canal so that the pump houses do not become useless without distributary canals. Even if the Krishna waters do not arrive on time, monsoon irrigation water is supplied with the Godavari waters through the Viera Link Canal. A total of 16 structures were constructed within two months of the Viera Link Canal,” he said.

“I have done 32 lift irrigation schemes in the most drought prone areas. Bhakta Ramadas constructed the lift project as a permanent solution to Paleru drought. The farmers are happy with the irrigation water projects that I have constructed,’ said the minister, who revealed that he was hurt by Harish Rao’s comments.