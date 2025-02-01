Live
Minister Uttam expedites development initiatives
Gadwal: Responding to a petition from former MLA and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to immediately set up an RDS Committee, with Seetharama Reddy as its chairman.
The Minister also ordered an investigation into corruption in ration shops across Alampur and Jogulamba Gadwal district. He instructed officials to collect data on existing and newly established ration shops to ensure transparency and proper distribution.
Earlier on the day, Sampath Kumar urged the Irrigation Minister to expedite the construction of a reservoir at Mallamma Kunta under the second phase of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project.
He highlighted the benefits the project would bring to farmers and stressed the importance of fair compensation for those affected by land acquisition. Kumar requested that the land acquisition process be accelerated, ensuring that no farmer faces injustice.
Later, members of the Alampur Jogulamba Temple Committee met Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, presenting him with a bouquet and inviting him to the Jogulamba festival.