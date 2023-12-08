Ministerial bonanza for Khammam dist

Khammam: The people of Khammam district were overjoyed on Thursday as three key leaders from the district secured key berths in newly formed government of Congress led by A Revanth Reddy. They were sworn in after the oath of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The senior four-time MLA Bhatti Vikramarka(Madhira) got the Deputy Chief Minister post and was allotted the ministry of Revenue. It was first time that the Khammam leader got the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Senior leader Tummala Nageswara Rao (Khammam), who was a long-time minister in the regime of NTR, Chandrababu and KCR governments,is expected to get plump portfolio. Another leader, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Paleru) who fought against the KCR government in the last one year, was entrusted with Irrigation portfolio. He challenged the CM KCR to defeat Congress candidates in the district and was successful in getting them elected. The people expected the three leaders would be taken into the cabinet as the Congress won a majority ofseats. They strove for the development of the party in the district and worked hard for the party winning nine seats out of ten in Khammam district. They are very close to the high command of the Congress.

Bhatti Vikramarka who was the brother of senior leader late MalluAnanthaRamulu. Ramulu served the APCC president in united Andhra Pradesh.

The fourth time MLA of Madhira Constituency Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka got the chance of Deputy Chief Minister. After JalagamVengal Rao who had served as Chief Minister of united AP, Bhatti got a chance from the district for a key post in the government.

Bhatti who started his career as the director of Andhra Bank and served deputy speaker, Chief whip in Congress government in YSR and Kiran Kumar Reddy governments. Another Senior leader Tummala Nageswara Rao entered into politics in the year 1982 called up by the Telugu Desam founder late N T Rama Rao. He had joined the TDP and was contested for the first time from the party candidate from the Sathupally which was general. He was defeated in that election.

He was contested from the Sathupalli from the TDP in the years of 1985,1994 and 1999 and won with a huge majority and served the Ministers in the TDP regime.

He won as MLA from TDP in 2009 from Khammam assembly. After that he lost in 2014 elections from Khammam. Later he joined TRS as MLC and worked as the Minister won by election in Palair assembly. He was defeated by the Congress MLA KandalaUpender Reddy in the 2018 elections in Palair.

Tummala who worked as a longtime Minister from the Khammam district. He worked as the Minister for Minor Irrigation 1985,1995, in Major Irrigation and Excise Prohibition Minister in the years 1996,1999 and R&B Minister 2001 and 2014.

One more senior leader of the Congress party, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He borned in the year 1965 , October 28 in Narayanapuram village under Kalluru in Khammam district. He entered into politics in the year 2013 in love with former Chief Minister Y S Rajsekhar Reddy in YSRCP. He contested in MP elections and won Khammam MP. He also worked as YSRCP party state president and later joined the BRS party. Later before the elections, He joined Congress party and won Palair assembly segment against the BRS candidate KandalaUpender Reddy. The people hoped the district would be well developed in the three leaders regime in the Congress government.