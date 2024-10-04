Ministers say govt will stand by ryots thru thick and thin

Siddipet: Ministers Tummala Nageswar Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Konda Surekha said on Thursday that the government will support farmers in any difficult situation. They attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Gajwel Agricultural Market Committee. Vantaru Narender Reddy was sworn in as the committee chairman and Mohammed Sardar Khan vice chairman. The directors were also sworn in.

After the ceremony, the ministers congratulated the new committee members. Tummala said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured that the government will stand by farmers, even if it means pledging their heads (taking extreme steps). The government will soon complete the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh. It will purchase every grain from farmers at a price higher than the market to support them.

Prabhakar said, “Not just in Telangana but across the country, any good decision related to agriculture is always taken by the Congress government.” He assured that the government will stand by farmers in any problem.

He said “paddy produce is reaching the market; the government has already started setting up procurement centres in advance to avoid any inconvenience to farmers.”

The minister pointed out that during the last Parliament elections, even though the BRS and BJP ‘colluded’, they were given zero seats, and he urged the people to send them home in the upcoming local body elections as well.

Surekha accused the BRS of forming a secret pact with the BJP to ensure its victory in the Medak MP elections. She criticised K T Rama Rao for misleading the public with false news and writings on social media. She said, “While the Opposition is expected to give suggestions to the government, they have not set foot in the constituency or the Assembly so far.”