Ministers take stock of pending irrigation projects

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Projects, Telangana Paddy Procurement, Nalgonda District, Congress Government, Rice Distribution SchemeThe meeting was attended by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy During the meeting, Uttam expressed concerns over the weakening of the Irrigation Department over the past 15 years. He stated that after the Congress government came to power, 1,100 engineers were recruited, and 1,800 personnel were hired on an outsourcing basis to strengthen the department. He highlighted that the government allocated Rs 23,000 crores to the irrigation sector in this year’s budget, giving it high priority.

He said that pending projects like Kandamall are being restarted, and Udayasamudram Project works have progressed significantly under the current government. He assured that steps are being taken to ensure maximum irrigation benefits with minimum expenditure in a short time frame. He criticised the previous government for spending Rs 94,000 crores on the Kaleshwaram Project, stating it brought injustice to Telangana.

Uttam also pointed out that despite spending Rs 1.81 lakh crores in the last 10 years, significant irrigation projects like SLBC, Devadula, Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, and Bhima remained incomplete. However, the Congress government successfully allocated 68 TMCs of Godavari river waters for projects.

He further mentioned that paddy procurement is going on smoothly, and Telangana has become the only State in India to produce the highest paddy yield since the Congress government took power. He urged officials to remain vigilant until the last grain of the Yasangi (Rabi) crop is procured.

He highlighted that Telangana is the only state in India to provide free 6 kg of fine rice to 80-84% of the population, with the government spending Rs 13,000 crores on the scheme. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MPs Kunduru Raghavendra Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs Bathula Laxma Reddy, Rajagopal Reddy, Jai Veer Reddy, Balu Naik, MLCs Shankar Naik, Nellikanti Satyam, along with several officials were present.