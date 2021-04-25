Minor boy among two held for spreading false news against CM KCR

Basheerbagh: City police arrested a man and a minor boy for spreading false news on social media platform about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The man and the juvenile were deceiving people and making false propaganda against the Chief Minister.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Shekhar and a boy, who hails from Nalgonda district, created a WhatsApp group as Teenmaar Mallana Fans and posted fake news in the group.

Police seized two phones from their possession. The 16-year-old boy was operating the WhatsApp group. He was receiving false news from various WhatsApp groups and later sharing it on different groups. Police booked them both and arrested.