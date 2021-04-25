Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minor boy among two held for spreading false news against CM KCR

False News
x

Minor boy among two held for spreading false news against CM KCR(Representational Image)

Highlights

City police arrested a man and a minor boy for spreading false news on social media platform about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Basheerbagh: City police arrested a man and a minor boy for spreading false news on social media platform about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The man and the juvenile were deceiving people and making false propaganda against the Chief Minister.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Shekhar and a boy, who hails from Nalgonda district, created a WhatsApp group as Teenmaar Mallana Fans and posted fake news in the group.

Police seized two phones from their possession. The 16-year-old boy was operating the WhatsApp group. He was receiving false news from various WhatsApp groups and later sharing it on different groups. Police booked them both and arrested.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X