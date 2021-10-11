Minor changes in Inter I year exam

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has made minor changes in the upcoming first year exam keeping in view the Huzurabad by-election.

It has changed the date of the exam scheduled to be held on October 29 and October 30 to October 31 and November 1,2021, respectively.

The board will hold second language paper on October 25, English on October 26, Maths-1A , Botany, Political science on October 27, Maths-1B, Zoology, History on October 28, Physics and Economics on October 31, Chemistry, Commerce on November 1, public administration on November 2, modern language and geography exams on November 3.