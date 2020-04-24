Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people here under Dundigal police station limits. The accused abducted the girl, a resident of Suraram colony two days ago and sexually violated her.

However, the girl escaped from them and managed to call her parents. Following this, the girl's parents lodged a complaint with Dundigal police who traced the girl with the help of the mobile number. The police registered a case and shifted the girl to a hospital for medical examination. The accused are yet to be identified by the police.

On Wednesday, the Mehipatnam police booked a case against a 14-year-old boy for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at Bojjagutta.

The boy took the girl who was playing in the colony to his home and sexually assaulted her when no was present. However, the girl disclosed the matter to her mother who approached the police. An investigation is underway.