Minor girl raped in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly raped a 7-year-old girl. The incident came to light lately on Sunday. The Nizamabad police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Narayana over rape charges.

It is said that Narayana lured a small girl a few days ago of giving her the kuice and reportedly had taken to an isolated place and raped her. The girl us believed to have complained to her mother regarding the incident.

The mother of the girl approached the police station and registered a case against the accused Narayana. The police then rushed to Narayana's house and arrested him.

The parents of the girl demanded stringent action to be taken against Narayana. The residents and locals too expressed anger over Narayana and demanded justice to the girl. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.