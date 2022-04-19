Minor lovers end lives over rejection of marriage by elders

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, minor lovers on Tuesday committed suicide at Kanukula village in Sulatanabad mandal. It is said that the couple were upset over their parents not accepting their proposal for marriage as both families belongs to different castes.



The parents have lodge of both boy and the girl have lodge complaint against each other in this regard. The police to had objected the proposal for marriage keeping the age limit in mind as both of them were minors.

Upset over the decision by the elders, the boy identified as Shiva reported attempted suicide by consuming poison on Monday. The boy was rushed to Karimnagar hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

Hearing the news of departed Shiva, the girl identified as Ssushmita plunged into into agriculture well. Sushmita's body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is on.