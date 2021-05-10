Miryalguda: MLA Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao lays foundation for check dam construction

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): MLA Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao on Sunday laid foundation for the construction of check dam on Paleru Vagu under Bommakal gram panchayat in Madgulapally mandal of Miryalaguda constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of a check dam on Paleru Vagu is a permanent solution to the irrigation problems of this region. Rs3.96 crore were sanctioned through the Irrigation Department for check dam construction in the interest of the farmers, he informed.

'As many as 700 acres of agriculture land would be brought under cultivation and water table in and around Bommakallu, Bheemanapally and Cherla Gudem villages will increase after the completion of the proposed check dam.'

MLC Narsireddy, sarpanches Maruti Venkat Reddy, Karunakar Reddy, MPP Pokala Srividya, ZPTC Saidulu, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Miryala Madhusudan, PACS chairman Jerripotula Ramulu Goud, ZP co-option member Mosin Ali, Palutla Babaiah and others were present on the occasion.