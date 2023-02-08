Miryalguda MLA warns villagers against opposing him

Miryalguda: People of other parties should not walk on the roads laid by CM KCR. Don't take Kalyana Lakshmi, pensions and other schemes.

Five days ago, Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskara Rao, who went to lay the foundation stones of CC roads in Narsapuram village under Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district and questioned villagers' loyalty towards him.

He advised the villagers not to fall in the trap of the opposition leaders.

Those who speak against him have been ordered not to take government schemes.

"Those who speak against me should not walk on the roads laid by KCR and should not take schemes," the MLA said.

He warned that there would be no impact on his political life with Narsapuram village going against him and added that "if you don't know about me, I will be polite if you are polite." He said harshly that he is "courageous enough to tackle the Narsapur people".

CM KCR gave all the schemes .. Did someone else bring them to you .. The way he expressed anger saying that bring 20 pensions to the village if anyone had guts.