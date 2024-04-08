Live
Just In
Missing 6-year-old boy found dead inside the car
Highlights
The dead body of boy was found inside a car at Rakasipet area of Bodhan on Monday
Nizamabad: In an unfortunate incident, a six-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was found dead in a car in Rakasipet area of Bodhan town on Monday.
According to police, the boy got inside a car parked on the roadside and the owner locked the car without noticing the boy.
The police suspect that the boy might have died of suffocation and heat after being trapped inside the car.
The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.
