Missing woman found dead in Kamareddy

A woman who have gone missing four days ago was found dead in a village outskirts here at Kamareddy district on Sunday morning.

Panga Akhila (18), a native of Annaram village of Ramareddy mandal went out from home four days ago and has not returned. After failing to trace at several places, parents of the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

The police registered a missing case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, her body was found at Annaram outskirts. With the death of Akhila, a pall of gloom descended in the village.