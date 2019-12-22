Missing woman found dead in Kamareddy
Highlights
A woman who have gone missing four days ago was found dead in a village outskirts here at Kamareddy district on Sunday morning.
Panga Akhila (18), a native of Annaram village of Ramareddy mandal went out from home four days ago and has not returned. After failing to trace at several places, parents of the woman lodged a complaint with the police.
The police registered a missing case and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, her body was found at Annaram outskirts. With the death of Akhila, a pall of gloom descended in the village.
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT