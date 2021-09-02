Mission Bhagiratha provides safe drinking water: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas reddy on Thursday held a review meeting with officials, public representatives and RWS officials at the constituency MLA camp office over drinking water supply in Banswada. During the meeting, the Speaker instructed the officials to bring about an awareness on Mission Bhagiratha scheme where pure drinking water is provided for the people, He also instructed the officials to work towards tap connection in every house for the easy access to pure drinking water. He said that it is officials and representatives' responsibility to reach out to people and explain the importance of Mission Bhagiratha.

Addressing media persons later, the Speaker said that there are high chances of kidney diseases in people if they consume the borewell and other local mineral water instead of Bhagiratha water provided by the government. He said he instructed all the officials to speed up works on Mission Bhagiratha and provide pure drinking water in every house at Banswada mandal. He recalled that the State government has allotted a budget of Rs 40,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha to provide pure drinking water across the State. He added that the government had constructed dams such as Kaleswaram where rainwater is stored and later purified and supplied to the houses through pipelines under the Mission Bhagiratha.

The Speaker informed that 24,279 houses in Banswada mandal have been given tap connection under the Mission Bhagirathi scheme. He directed officials to complete all the pending works.

He appreciated that the sarpanches and village secretaries had strived hard to implement the scheme in their respective villages. Pocharam instructed the officials to release 100 litres of water to every house for half day in Banswada mandal. He warned the officials of severe action against those who do not follow the orders.

Lauding the government, the Speaker said that the Central government has come with a similar scheme known as 'Har Ghar Jal.' He said the CM had fulfilled his promise of providing pure water to every house in the State. The State government was releasing Rs 308 crore per month for the welfare of gram panchayats and Rs 138 crore for municipalities.