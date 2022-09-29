Mission Bhagiratha scheme clinches Union govt award

Hyderabad: The Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which provides purified potable drinking water through taps to every household, was bestowed with the Union Government award again.

Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's brainchild - Mission Bhagiratha scheme, safe drinking water is provided to every habitation in the Telangana State without leaving even a single tribal habitat in the remote, forest and hilly areas.

The "Mission Bhagiratha" scheme stood a role model for the entire country by providing purified drinking water to every house through tap.

The Union Government through Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha scheme recently. Inspection was also conducted by a national level independent organisation in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana. Besides, examining the quality of water and supply mechanism, the organisation also collected people's opinion and analysed the information.

It was found that each household is getting 100 litres of per capita quality drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. It came to a conclusion that the Telangana's Mission Bhagiratha scheme has already set an example for the country in terms of quality and quantity. It has been noted that all the villages are provided with uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through tap connections.

Considering this, Telangana has been recognised as number one state in the country in the 'Regularity Category' and has been selected for the Jal Jeevan Mission Award.

Mission Bhagiratha stood as a model in the country for its outstanding and unparalleled performance in the supply of safe drinking water.

Through a letter, the Union government invited Telangana government to receive the award in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The State Government thanked the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Government for recognising Telangana's progress and selecting it for the award at the national level again.