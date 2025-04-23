Misuse of power by officials will not be tolerated: Ponguleti

Valigonda (Yadadri- Bhongir): Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy delivered a sharp critique of the previous administration’s land policies during his address at Yadadri on Tuesday. He took aim at the Dharani portal, labeling it a law made by a few individuals behind closed doors, driven by selfish motives rather than public welfare.

“Any law that is made should benefit the people, not burden them,” the minister emphasised.

He pointed out the major flaws in the Dharani system, including a complete halt in land registrations for nearly 100 days after its rollout. He contrasted this with the newly introduced Bhu Bharati Act, which he claimed was crafted with the agreement and input of all relevant stakeholders. “This is a people-friendly law made with collective wisdom,” he stated.

Reddy also accused the previous regime’s loyalists of obstructing the new bill in the Assembly, behaving ‘like demons’ when the Bhu Bharati Act was introduced.

He alleged that policies during the earlier governance were dictated solely by the whims of the top leadership, without proper democratic process.As part of new initiatives, the minister announced a pilot project starting May 1 in one mandal of each of Telangana’s 28 districts to implement the Bhu Bharati Act.

He also declared that land pattas would be distributed to landless poor under the Indiramma housing scheme.

Sending a strong message to government staff, Reddy warned that any misuse of power by officials would not be tolerated and would lead to strict action. Yadadri-Bhongir district collector Hanumanth Rao, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and others participated

in the meeting.