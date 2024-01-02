MLA& ACP unveil New Year calendar

Rangareddy: The 2024 calendar brought out Munnuru Kapu Sangam of Shadnagar taluka was unveiled on Monday by local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and ACP Rangaswamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar expressed his commitment to supporting Sangam’s social service programmes. He acknowledged the significant contributions of various community initiatives, emphasising their role in aiding the underprivileged sections of society.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Mediga Pentaiah, the president of the taluk association, who highlighted the importance of community engagement and collaboration for societal development. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Manchirevula Saikrishna, Secretary of Telangana State Mahasabha Kachiguda Hyderabad, and prominent figures such as G Narayana, Isnathi Srinivas, Malchala Murali, Chendi Tirupati Reddy, Babar Khan, and Nainonipalli Chandrasekhar. Committee members representing various mandals and caste elders were also present.