Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
MLA& ACP unveil New Year calendar
The 2024 calendar brought out Munnuru Kapu Sangam of Shadnagar taluka was unveiled on Monday by local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and ACP Rangaswamy.
Rangareddy: The 2024 calendar brought out Munnuru Kapu Sangam of Shadnagar taluka was unveiled on Monday by local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and ACP Rangaswamy.
Speaking on the occasion, Shankar expressed his commitment to supporting Sangam’s social service programmes. He acknowledged the significant contributions of various community initiatives, emphasising their role in aiding the underprivileged sections of society.
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Mediga Pentaiah, the president of the taluk association, who highlighted the importance of community engagement and collaboration for societal development. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Manchirevula Saikrishna, Secretary of Telangana State Mahasabha Kachiguda Hyderabad, and prominent figures such as G Narayana, Isnathi Srinivas, Malchala Murali, Chendi Tirupati Reddy, Babar Khan, and Nainonipalli Chandrasekhar. Committee members representing various mandals and caste elders were also present.