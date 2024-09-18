  • Menu
MLA Aleti unfurls national flag

BJP Legislature Party Leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy unfurled the National Flag at his residence in Nirmal on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to the martyrs who fought against the tyrannical rule of the Nizam.

He alleged that the state government has insulted the people of Telangana by not celebrating September 17 as Liberation Day.

District BJP leaders, public representatives, activists and others participated in this program.

