MLA Anirudh Reddy Accuses KTR of Involvement in Manhattan Project Scam

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy has levelled serious allegations against BRS leader and former Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), claiming his involvement in a major real estate scandal. Speaking on the matter, Reddy alleged that Vamsiram Builders are developing a large-scale project near Khajaguda Lake with KTR’s backing.

He further asserted that the "Manhattan Project" initiated during the BRS regime was one of the biggest scams in the state. Reddy accused the previous government of facilitating irregularities in real estate deals, favouring certain developers at the cost of public interest.

These allegations have sparked fresh political controversy, with opposition leaders demanding an investigation. However, there has been no response from KTR or the BRS leadership regarding these claims.