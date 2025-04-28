MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Urges Government to Aid Farmers Devastated by Unseasonal Rains in Gadwal

Gadwal: Due to the unseasonal rains yesterday evening, mango orchards, paddy fields, and livestock in various villages of the Gadwal constituency suffered significant losses. Several mute animals also died after being struck by lightning.

Today, Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy visited Kondagudem village in KT Doddi Mandal to inspect the extensive damage caused by the rains. He personally visited mango orchards and assessed the damage to the crops.

The MLA also visited paddy fields where the harvested paddy had been soaked by the rain. Later, he proceeded to the paddy procurement center at Dharur Mandal headquarters, where he examined the rain-drenched paddy stock and interacted with farmers to understand their problems firsthand.

Upon learning about the shortage of gunny bags at the procurement center, which was causing difficulties for farmers, the MLA immediately contacted the concerned officials over the phone. He instructed them to ensure the provision of sufficient gunny bags without delay, so that farmers do not suffer further hardships.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy said:

Several villages in the Gadwal constituency experienced heavy losses due to the rains. Farmers’ paddy crops, ready for sale, were soaked, and mango orchards, nurtured for years, lost their fruit just before harvest. The estimated loss amounts to nearly ₹25 lakh, pushing farmers into a state of severe distress.

The MLA appealed to the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister to immediately support farmers affected by the unseasonal rains. He demanded that complete reports from all affected villages be collected through the relevant officials and that compensation be promptly provided to the farmers by the state government.

Highlighting the plight of mango farmers, he said, "Farmers invest years to cultivate mango orchards, and now, just before the yield, unseasonal rains have destroyed their hard-earned produce. The government must stand by these farmers and offer them necessary support."

The MLA also pointed out that many mute animals such as cows, buffaloes, bulls, goats, and sheep had died in several villages due to thunderstorms and lightning. He urged the government to extend relief measures to the livestock owners as well.

Assuring the farmers, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy said:

"Do not panic or worry. I will personally bring this issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister and ensure that every affected farmer receives compensation. The government will stand by you in this difficult time."

Prominent participants in the program included:

Agriculture Market Yard Chairman Kuruva Hanumanthu, senior district leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy, former ZPTC member Rajasekhar, former Vice MPP Ramakrishna Naidu, leaders Urukundu Shekhar Reddy, Rajesh, Chandrashekhar, D.Y. Ramanna, Shekhar Reddy, Thimmareddy, Gopi, Pawan Reddy, along with various other leaders, workers, and farmers.