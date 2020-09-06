MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav inspects NSP canal bunds in Kodad

Kodad (Suryapet): MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav inspected the NSP canal in several mandals of Kodada constituency in the district on Sunday and inquired about the problems faced by the farmers of respective areas.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that thousands of acres of barren lands have been transformed into fertile lands after the formation of Telangana State. He said that his aim is to provide irrigation water to the tail end farmers of the canals in the constituency.



Plans are afoot to strengthen the bunds of the canals under modernisation works in the interest of farmers and proposals in this regard have been submitted to the government with an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore.



MLA Mallaiah Yadav exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will approve the canals' modernisation works in Kodad constituency very soon. He was accompanied by irrigation department AE Srinivas, JE Manasa, EE Nageshwarao, TRS leaders, farmers and others.

