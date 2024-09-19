  • Menu
MLA condemns threats to Rahul

MLA condemns threats to Rahul
Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy strongly reacted to BJP leaders controversial remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy strongly reacted to BJP leaders controversial remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday, he participated in the burning of Tarwinder Singh’s effigy, along with the mandal party ranks at the Ghanapuram mandal center.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA demanded that Tarwinder Singh should be immediately arrested and put in jail for openly threatening assassination of Rahul Gandhi. He came down strongly on the BJP government for not responded to reprehensible utterances of its leaders. District Congress and Ganapuram mandal level leaders participated in the protest programme

