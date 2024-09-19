Live
- Regional Ring Road Alignment Sparks Controversy Over Land Deals
- RG Kar: CBI summons CPI(M) leader who interacted with victim’s parents on August 9
- Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault, Faces POCSO Charges
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Delhi Congress Chief Demands BJP Leader's Dismissal Over 'Terrorist' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
Just In
MLA condemns threats to Rahul
Highlights
Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy strongly reacted to BJP leaders controversial remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy strongly reacted to BJP leaders controversial remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday, he participated in the burning of Tarwinder Singh’s effigy, along with the mandal party ranks at the Ghanapuram mandal center.
Speaking on this occasion, the MLA demanded that Tarwinder Singh should be immediately arrested and put in jail for openly threatening assassination of Rahul Gandhi. He came down strongly on the BJP government for not responded to reprehensible utterances of its leaders. District Congress and Ganapuram mandal level leaders participated in the protest programme
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS