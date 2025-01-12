MLA Danam Nagender’s Key Remarks Stir Controversy Again

Hyderabad : Senior MLA Danam Nagender has once again made headlines with his bold and controversial statements. Speaking about the Formula-E race and other political issues, he emphasized that while the event boosted Hyderabad’s global image, it did not come without allegations of corruption.

"I never said there was no corruption in the Formula-E race. I only shared my opinion when KTR sought my advice on the matter. However, I have not given him a clean chit," Nagender clarified, distancing himself from the ongoing controversy surrounding the event.

Reiterating his stance as a fighter, he added, "I am not afraid of by-elections. My position on issues like the Hyderabad Development Plan (HyDRA) remains unchanged. The government must revisit its approach to HyDRA."

Nagender also criticized BJP leaders over their symbolic "MusI River Sleepover" campaign, accusing them of superficial activism. "They slept with air conditioners installed beforehand and ate food brought from outside, not from the houses of displaced families. It was nothing more than a token gesture," he remarked.

His comments have sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with many awaiting the next steps from the government and opposition on key city development issues.