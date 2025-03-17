Live
MLA feted by journos
Wanaparthy: “I will allocate an additional budget of Rs7 lakh for journalists’ welfare,” said the local MLA Megha Reddy here on Sunday. On behalf of the Pebbair Press Club, president G Balavardhan and members honoured Reddy for sanctioning funds for the club.
Speaking at the media, the MLA stated that the club has been running for 30 years as the first press club in the unified district. Since it is currently in a dilapidated state, an additional Rs7 lakh would be allocated in addition to the previously sanctioned Rs5 lakh to complete the new club. Once completed, the inauguration would also be done by him.
