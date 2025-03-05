MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy Distributes Study Material and Bicycles to Students

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy distributed specially designed study material to 10th-grade students in Ponnakal village of Addakula Mandal and Appampalli village of Kaukuntla Mandal through the GMR Seva Samithi. As part of the initiative, bicycles were also provided to students who walk long distances to school.Speaking at the event, the MLA criticized the previous government for neglecting the education sector.

He alleged that the BRS government failed to provide basic infrastructure in schools, did not recruit teachers for ten years, and did not allocate sufficient funds to the education department. In contrast, he said, the Congress government, after coming to power, prioritized education by allocating record-high funds.

He highlighted that 11,062 teacher posts were filled, and after 15 years, nearly 19,000 teachers received promotions.He also mentioned that under the ‘Amma Adarsha Pathashala’ initiative, government schools were equipped with better facilities, and students were provided with textbooks and uniforms within the first week of the academic year. He noted that for the first time in a decade, diet and cosmetic charges for students were increased significantly.

The MLA pointed out that despite being in power for ten years, the previous government failed to establish a single degree college in Devarakadra. However, within ten months of the Congress government, a degree college was approved for the constituency headquarters, and a junior college was set up in Chinna Chintakunta Mandal.

Encouraging students to focus on their studies, he emphasized the importance of government schools, stating that both he and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy studied in such institutions and reached their current positions. To enhance student performance, he announced that study material integrating digital learning through QR codes linked to textbooks had been specially developed and would be distributed to all 10th-grade students in government schools across the constituency.