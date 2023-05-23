Live
MLA Gandra gives helping hand to orphaned children
Bhupalpally: In a kind gesture to four siblings who lost their parents at a very young age, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has come forward to help them for their living.
Bhukya Suresh and Vasantha couple of Pasigadda village under Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district died due to health problems some two years ago, leaving behind their four children – Tirupati, Lagpati, Sanjana and Rajesh – as orphans.
The MLA who came to know that the siblings have lost their shelter due to recent rains and gales assured them of providing a double bedroom house in Bhupalpally. Reddy also assured them of providing clothes and essentials for their living.
