MLA Jhansi takes part in Bodrai, Durgamma

Hanumakonda: “Rural festivals play a crucial role in strengthening community bonds,” said Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy, the in-charge of Palakurthi constituency, on Sunday, while participating as the chief guest in the Bodrai and Durgamma festivals, along with the installation ceremony of a Hanuman idol, at Ek thanda in Rayaparthi mandal. She performed special prayers and joined the villagers in carrying the bonam as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy emphasised that traditional festivals inherited by rural communities help unify society.

She stated that engaging in spiritual and cultural events instils discipline among people. She assured support and cooperation for development of the village. Local and mandal-level Congress leaders participated in the event.