MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributes CMRF cheques
Highlights
Palair (Khammam): MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs.12.39 lakh to 27 beneficiaries here at his camp office on Friday.
He also distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalayana Lakshmi cheques to 41 beneficiaries at the programme.
He appealed to the people to utilise the schemes of the State government.
