MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributes CMRF cheques

MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributing CMRF and Kalyanalaxmi cheques to beneficiaries at his camp office in Palair on Friday
MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs.12.39 lakh to 27 beneficiaries here at his camp office on Friday.

Palair (Khammam): MLA Kandala Upender Reddy distributed cheques worth Rs.12.39 lakh to 27 beneficiaries here at his camp office on Friday.

He also distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalayana Lakshmi cheques to 41 beneficiaries at the programme.

He appealed to the people to utilise the schemes of the State government.

