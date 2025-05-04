Live
MLA launches paddy procurement centre
Khanapur: Local constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the government is working towards the welfare of farmers.
On Saturday, a paddy procurement centre set up under the auspices of Shirdi Saibabu Mahila Samakhya Bhupet, Birsaipet was inaugurated in Birsaipet village of Utnoor mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government is giving priority to women’s development and that loans will be provided to women of self-help groups.
“Today the paddy procurement centre has been handed over to women’s groups,” he said.
