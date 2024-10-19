MLA Madhusudhan Reddy releases fish seed into tanks

Wanaparthy: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday released fish seedlings into Sarala Sagar and Shankara Samudram in Kothakota mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy noted that 400,000 seedlings were released into Sarala Sagar and 240,000 into Shankara Samudram. There are plans for similar exercise at Koil Sagar soon. He said the government was pro-actively addressing the concerns of fishers and distributing fishlings to develop the acquaculture.

He admitted that the distribution of seedlings was delayed due to heavy rains, but assured fishermen that despite the delay, fish would grow and fetch good earnings for them.