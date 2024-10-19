  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy releases fish seed into tanks

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy releases fish seed into tanks
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday released fish seedlings into Sarala Sagar and Shankara Samudram in Kothakota...

Wanaparthy: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday released fish seedlings into Sarala Sagar and Shankara Samudram in Kothakota mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy noted that 400,000 seedlings were released into Sarala Sagar and 240,000 into Shankara Samudram. There are plans for similar exercise at Koil Sagar soon. He said the government was pro-actively addressing the concerns of fishers and distributing fishlings to develop the acquaculture.

He admitted that the distribution of seedlings was delayed due to heavy rains, but assured fishermen that despite the delay, fish would grow and fetch good earnings for them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick