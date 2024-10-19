Live
- RG Kar: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 15
- Bomb threat diverts Vistara flight to Frankfurt
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
Just In
MLA Madhusudhan Reddy releases fish seed into tanks
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday released fish seedlings into Sarala Sagar and Shankara Samudram in Kothakota...
Wanaparthy: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday released fish seedlings into Sarala Sagar and Shankara Samudram in Kothakota mandal.
Addressing the gathering, Reddy noted that 400,000 seedlings were released into Sarala Sagar and 240,000 into Shankara Samudram. There are plans for similar exercise at Koil Sagar soon. He said the government was pro-actively addressing the concerns of fishers and distributing fishlings to develop the acquaculture.
He admitted that the distribution of seedlings was delayed due to heavy rains, but assured fishermen that despite the delay, fish would grow and fetch good earnings for them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS