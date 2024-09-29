Live
Just In
MLA Naini lays foundation stone for development works
“Unlike the previous BRS Government, Congress has always committed to work for the welfare of the distressed sections,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.
Warangal : “Unlike the previous BRS Government, Congress has always committed to work for the welfare of the distressed sections,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Laying the foundation stones for several developmental works in the 10th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Saturday, he asserted that the Congress Government will fulfil all its commitments given ahead of the election without fail.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focused on both welfare and development equally,” Naini said. He added that no one showed interest in providing ration cards, Indiramma Houses and Aarogyasri health cards to the people after the Congress Government issued them between 2004 and 2014.
Stating that Congress is giving utmost priority to the health and education sectors, Naini said that the government is gearing up to provide family digital health cards to the people.
Referring to the local issues, Naini said that the construction of side drains will be taken up in all the Divisions. He warned the contractors and officials of stern action if they fail to ensure quality in those works.
Later, the MLA laid the foundation stone for the community hall and compound wall at Gurudwara in the 9th Division. He also offered prayers at the Gurudwara. Congress Floor Leader in the GWMC Thota Venkateshwarlu and Corporator Chikati Sharada Anand were among others present.