MLA Nayini pledges to develop cities sans slums

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy on Sunday pledged to develop Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet into slum-free cities, making them the second-largest capital after Hyderabad.

Speaking after touring the fourth division areas, including Peddammagadda, Jyothi Bus Nagar and Yadava Nagar colonies and interacting with residents and understanding their issues firsthand, Reddy assured that he would work towards resolving major problems as quickly as possible.

He emphasised that he would visit all divisions in the coming days to take necessary measures for addressing public concerns.

He stated that the Revanth Reddy government, along with ministers and MLAs, was working in coordination to provide good governance to people.

He assured that government schemes were being implemented without any discrimination, ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements.

Criticising the opposition leaders, he remarked that instead of offering constructive suggestions, they were misleading the public. Reddy announced plans for construction of internal roads, side drains, drinking water facilities and streetlights.

Additionally, he promised beautification works in colonies would be carried out in phases, ultimately transforming each division into a model division.