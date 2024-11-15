Live
MLA Padmavathi launches free lunch for readers
The MLA vows to modernise the Suryapet library through digitisation
Suryapet: Kodad MLA Nalamada Padmavathi announced her commitment to support the development of the district library in Suryapet. She was addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the 37th Library Week celebrations here on Thursday.
The event, held alongside District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, underscored the library’s role in community learning and development. MLA Padmavathi garlanded the statue of Vattikota Alwar Swamy as a part of the celebrations
In her speech, the MLA emphasised her dedication to modernising the library through digitisation efforts and initiating a free lunch programme for its readers. Drawing on her background in architectural engineering, she offered to assist with designing plans for a new library building, tailored to meet the needs of the community.
Responding to her call for support, Suryapet Market Committee Chairman Vena Reddy pledged Rs 1,00,000 for the library’s development, while Amjad Ali contributed a Rs 10,000 cheque to District Library Chairman Vangaveti Rama Rao via MLA Padmavathi.
Additionally, MLA Padmavathi promised to assist with municipal cess payments to support the library’s operation and advocated for allocating land for the construction of a new library facility in Suryapet.
During her visit, she engaged with readers to better understand the issues they face and encouraged them to share suggestions for enhancing the library’s facilities and services.