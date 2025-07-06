MLA Powar threatens hunger strike

Nirmal: Mudhole MLA war Ramarao Patel criticised both the previous and current governments for neglecting the development of Basara temple. He demanded the immediate release of Rs 42 crore in funds and declared that there would be no rest until the temple reconstruction begins.

Speaking at the Tahsildar’s office on Saturday during the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 36 beneficiaries, he warned that if reconstruction doesn’t begin, he would go on a hunger strike during the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

He reminded that the Godavari Pushkaralu will be held in June 2027, drawing millions of devotees, and urged the government to take proactive steps. He emphasized that the Rs 42 crore previously allocated must be re-sanctioned immediately. He blamed past rulers for Basara’s underdevelopment, contrasting it with the 50 crore temple construction completed in Adelli.

On the agriculture front, he highlighted that repairs to motors and canals under the Basara Lift Irrigation scheme have enabled irrigation for 1,600 acres. He announced that Rs 1.12 crore would soon be sanctioned for further irrigation works, with tenders to be floated shortly. He also mentioned multiple meetings with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar on this matter.

Regarding healthcare, he disclosed plans to construct a 30-bed hospital at the temple site with Rs 4 crore. He also noted that the Basara Railway Station has been modernised with Central government funds and that the double railway line will be completed by next year. A proposal has been submitted to the central government to extend the Vande Mataram Express to Basara.

He assured that a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) will be launched next year. With the upcoming completion of a 100-room guesthouse in Basara, Ministers Konda Surekha and Jupalli Krishna Rao will be invited to discuss various temple related issues.