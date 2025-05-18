MLA puts spotlight on making Wanaparthy a police-friendly district

Wanaparthy: “We will provide full support and cooperation to the police department to ensure law and order, and to make Wanaparthy district rank first in the state as a friendly police district,” said local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy.

On Saturday, he along with District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and SP Ravula Giridhar inaugurated the renovated Sub-Divisional Police Office at the Police Headquarters, which was formerly an old building.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that to maintain law and order in the district, the police department must have adequate infrastructure, and he assured his full cooperation in this regard. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the police officers to make Wanaparthy district rank first among the 33 districts in the State in terms of law and order and friendly policing.

He said the police offices that ensure public safety should be easily accessible to the public, and hence the DSP office has been renovated and reopened. He congratulated the Collector for sanctioning the funds for the building renovation.

He also announced that he is sanctioning Rs 20 lakhs from his personal funds to meet the infrastructural needs of the police department in Wanaparthy town and its mandals.

He further mentioned that the government has issued orders to construct new Tahsildar offices in three mandals of the district, each at a cost of Rs 32 lakhs. He also stated that efforts are being made to build new Station House Officer (SHO) offices in those mandals, as well as to get approval for a Circle Office and another SHO post in the town.

Earlier, the MLA, District Collector, and District SP jointly honoured DSP Venkateshwara Rao by ceremonially seating him in his chair.

DSP Venkateshwara Rao, Market Yard Chairman Srinivas Goud, Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other police staff participated in the event.