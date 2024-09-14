MLA Raj Thakur thanks CM for power plant in Ramagundam

Ramagundam: The State government has approved the establishment of a new 800-megawatt power plant in Ramagundam, replacing the old 62.5-megawatt thermal power plant that is nearing decommissioning. This development marks a significant boost for the region’s industrial sector and local economy. Ramgundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad to express gratitude for the new power plant initiative. The decision comes after persistent advocacy and pressure from local leaders. The MLA emphasized that the establishment of the plant will create job opportunities for local youth, addressing unemployment concerns in the area. The Chief Minister has responded positively to these requests and is expected to expedite the project.

In addition to the power plant, MLA Raj Thakur also requested the Chief Minister to enhance medical facilities in the region. He proposed the development of a Nursing College, Para Medical College, Physiotherapy College, and a Super Specialty Hospital at the Singareni Institute of Medical College in Ramagundam.