MLA Rajagopal Reddy assures CSR funds for education

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy celebrated the Rakhi festival (Rakhi Purnima) at Kasturba girls’ school in Choutuppal municipality on Monday. School students and staff expressed their admiration by tying rakhis to Rajagopal Reddy.

On the occasion, he enquired about their education, facilities and food quality etc. When the girls complained about miscreants gathering in vacant ground near the school, the MLA directed the police to resolve the issue at the earliest. He also asked municipal chairman Ven Reddy Raju to get the vacant land fenced and hand it over to the school.

Rajagopal Reddy promised to take responsibility for the overall development of the school. He emphasised that the Congress government was sincerely committed to the progress and future of the girls in the state.

He also pledged to strengthen education in the constituency by raising funds from industrialists and utilising CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds for the construction of new buildings and the promotion of education.