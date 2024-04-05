Live
- ED cracks down on Pune ponzi kingpin, seizes Rs 24.41 cr in bank accounts
- Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter before taking his own life
- Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
Just In
MLA Rajesh Reddy participated in Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations
Highlights
MLA Rajesh Reddy attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram held at Nagar Kurnool District Center, after which he garlanded his statue and paid tributes.
MLA Rajesh Reddy attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram held at Nagar Kurnool District Center, after which he garlanded his statue and paid tributes.
MLA Rajesh Reddy said that Bharat Ratna is the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country Jagjivan Ram who worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged. Town councilors and many leaders participated along with the MLA.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS