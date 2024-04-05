  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Rajesh Reddy participated in Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations

MLA Rajesh Reddy participated in Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations
x
Highlights

MLA Rajesh Reddy attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram held at Nagar Kurnool District Center, after which he garlanded his statue and paid tributes.

MLA Rajesh Reddy attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram held at Nagar Kurnool District Center, after which he garlanded his statue and paid tributes.


MLA Rajesh Reddy said that Bharat Ratna is the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country Jagjivan Ram who worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged. Town councilors and many leaders participated along with the MLA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X