MLA Rajesh Reddy participated in Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations

MLA Rajesh Reddy attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram held at Nagar Kurnool District Center, after which he garlanded his statue and paid tributes.





MLA Rajesh Reddy said that Bharat Ratna is the former Deputy Prime Minister of the country Jagjivan Ram who worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged. Town councilors and many leaders participated along with the MLA.

