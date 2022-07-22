MLA Rega Kantha Rao lauds the services of ITC

Burgumphad (Kothagudem): Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao on Friday lauded the services of ITC PSPD division for helping the flood victims.

He participated distributed groceries to flood victims donated by the ITC here at Sarapaka. He said, the ITC paper board division extended services to flood victims of Sarapaka, Iravendi, Thallagummuru and Mothe.

The ITC had given shelters to flood victims in that villagers at ITC PSPD public school for last ten days and provided food, drinking waters facilities to them.

The MLS recalled the best services had giving by the ITC in Covid pandemic als to the people of Bhadradri Kothagudem district people. He conveyed special thanks to management on extending support to the people.

The villagers also thanked the company

ITC Unit head Siddharth Mohanty, general manager Shyam Kiran, chief manager Chengal Rao, Jaya Prakas and other ITC managers participated in the event.