  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA requests CM to elevate Jadcherla to revenue division

MLA requests CM to elevate Jadcherla to revenue division
x
Highlights

This change, he noted, would drive infrastructure improvements, benefiting surrounding villages like Nandaram, Gandeed, Peddayapalli, and Gautapur, which are experiencing rapid development

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy formally requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to convert Jadcherla into a revenue division and upgrade Balanagar into a municipality, citing enhanced development prospects for the region.

During a meeting with CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday in Hyderabad, Anirudh Reddy highlighted Jadcherla’s strategic infrastructure, including road and rail connections and proximity to National Highways 44 and 167. He emphasized that the area’s population, approximately 4.5 lakh, along with its unique development potential, warrants its elevation to a revenue division. Additionally, he pointed out that the change could streamline land management, protecting valuable government lands and Bhudan lands worth hundreds of crores.

Further, Anirudh Reddy raised the need to convert Balanagar, situated along a national highway, into a municipality. This change, he noted, would drive infrastructure improvements, benefiting surrounding villages like Nandaram, Gandeed, Peddayapalli, and Gautapur, which are experiencing rapid development.

CM Revanth Reddy responded positively to the proposals, assuring Anirudh Reddy that an official committee will be established to assess the feasibility of new revenue divisions and mandals across the state. The committee will review the details and submit a report, based on which further decisions will be taken.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick