Live
- No violation of law when people in judiciary, politics meet: Kohli on PM's visit to CJI's house
- Teenager dies in bus-truck collision in MP's Chhatarpur
- Australia rest Test regulars for Pakistan series, no captain named yet
- PM Modi to launch multiple health projects worth Rs 12,850 cr on Tuesday
- Centre critically examining Ola Electric’s claims over solving consumer complaints
- Connection between Sleep and Mental Health: Tips to Improve Sleep and ease Anxiety
- Heavy Police Deployment at Telangana Secretariat as TGS Protest Demands 'One Police-One State' Policy
- Diwali 2024: Facts and cultural significance of the festival of lights
- Woman Dies, Over 20 Fall Ill After Eating Contaminated Momos in Hyderabad
- Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down from role in just six months
Just In
MLA requests CM to elevate Jadcherla to revenue division
This change, he noted, would drive infrastructure improvements, benefiting surrounding villages like Nandaram, Gandeed, Peddayapalli, and Gautapur, which are experiencing rapid development
Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy formally requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to convert Jadcherla into a revenue division and upgrade Balanagar into a municipality, citing enhanced development prospects for the region.
During a meeting with CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday in Hyderabad, Anirudh Reddy highlighted Jadcherla’s strategic infrastructure, including road and rail connections and proximity to National Highways 44 and 167. He emphasized that the area’s population, approximately 4.5 lakh, along with its unique development potential, warrants its elevation to a revenue division. Additionally, he pointed out that the change could streamline land management, protecting valuable government lands and Bhudan lands worth hundreds of crores.
Further, Anirudh Reddy raised the need to convert Balanagar, situated along a national highway, into a municipality. This change, he noted, would drive infrastructure improvements, benefiting surrounding villages like Nandaram, Gandeed, Peddayapalli, and Gautapur, which are experiencing rapid development.
CM Revanth Reddy responded positively to the proposals, assuring Anirudh Reddy that an official committee will be established to assess the feasibility of new revenue divisions and mandals across the state. The committee will review the details and submit a report, based on which further decisions will be taken.