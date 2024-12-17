MLA Satyam urges CM to set up deg college in Gangadhara

Karimnagar: MLA Medipalli Satyam submitted a petition to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to set up a government degree college in Gangadhara in Choppadandi constituency and start it from the next academic year.

In the past, students from Gangadhara and surrounding mandals were forced to go to Karimnagar and Jagtial towns to study in degree colleges after intermediate.The poor middle class students are stopping their studies in the middle because they cannot afford the expenses, he said.

If a degree college is established in Gangadhara, it will be easier for the students of Gangadhara and surrounding mandals to pursue degree education. After winning as an MLA, special attention was paid to the development of education in the constituency.

To this extent, CM Revanth Reddy was urged to set up a government degree college in the mandal center and start classes, and he responded positively, he said. MLA Satyam thanked CM Revanth Reddy for his response to the establishment of a degree college in the mandal centre.