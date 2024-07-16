MLA Shri Ganesh Coordinates Efforts to Combat Rainy Season Woes

In a proactive move to address potential challenges during the upcoming rainy season, MLA Shri Ganesh recently held a meeting with the CEO, Engineers, and officials of the Sanitizer Department. The focus of the discussion was to ensure that residents do not face any difficulties during the monsoon.

During the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Cantonment Board, various strategies were proposed to mitigate the impact of heavy rains. Engineers and officials from the Sanitizer Department actively participated in the brainstorming session, offering their expertise and insights.

The collaborative effort spearheaded by MLA Shri Ganesh underscores the commitment to proactively address issues that may arise during the rainy season. By working together with key stakeholders, the aim is to implement effective solutions that will benefit the community as a whole.