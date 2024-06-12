Live
- Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics
- Thane cop and woman on motorcycle mowed down by speeding dumper
- Ports, roads to get major investment boost in India, cargo volume to grow up to 8 per cent: Report
- PM Modi, others attend swearing-in of new BJP-led govt in Odisha
- Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Third BJP govt in Arunachal led by Pema Khandu to be sworn in on Thursday
- Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha
- Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime
- India's industrial production clocks 5 pc growth in April
- Have to be at our best to beat a world-class Indian team, says South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Just In
MLA Shri Payam garu who participated in Professor Jayashankar's "Badibata" program as the chief guest
Highlights
MLA Sri Payam participated as the chief guest in the "Badi Bata" program organized by Professor Jayashankar in Bavi Koonavaram village of Manuguru
Badradri kothagudem distic: MLA Sri Payam participated as the chief guest in the "Badi Bata" program organized by Professor Jayashankar in Bavi Koonavaram village of Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and the school management honored MLA with a shawl on this occasion.
Text books, notebooks and clothes were distributed to the school children and plants were planted in the school premises. Legislators of Pinapaka Constituency said that as part of Badi Bata program, school children will correct their letters and provide quality education in government schools.
Shri Payam Venkateshwarlu, Representatives of the people, leaders of the Congress party, activists, etc. participated in this program
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS