MLA Shri Payam garu who participated in Professor Jayashankar's "Badibata" program as the chief guest

Badradri kothagudem distic: MLA Sri Payam participated as the chief guest in the "Badi Bata" program organized by Professor Jayashankar in Bavi Koonavaram village of Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and the school management honored MLA with a shawl on this occasion.

Text books, notebooks and clothes were distributed to the school children and plants were planted in the school premises. Legislators of Pinapaka Constituency said that as part of Badi Bata program, school children will correct their letters and provide quality education in government schools.

Shri Payam Venkateshwarlu, Representatives of the people, leaders of the Congress party, activists, etc. participated in this program